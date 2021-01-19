Suspect arrested for vandalism at Knoxville Mayor Kincannon’s home

Knoxville police released this image of the vandalism at Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police reports that a suspect has been arrested for the vandalism at Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home from Sunday night.

According to KPD, 45-year-old Christopher Greg Fortner of Sevierville was identified and arrested in connection to the vandalism. He’s charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

KPD reports at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers arrived at Mayor Kincannon’s residence where they found the word “death” spray-painted in black on the backside of a detached garage.

A witness told officers that he was walking his dog when a male walked out from behind the garage.

Then, the witness and Mayor Kincannon confronted the suspect, who ran to his car and fled the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.

Fortner was arrested at the Food City on Western Avenue after briefly resisting arrest.

Additional charges could be added based on the outcome of KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division continued investigation.

“The Knoxville Police Department would like to commend the actions of two City of Knoxville employees for their assistance in locating the suspect. On Tuesday afternoon, prior to police arrival at the scene, two Public Service employees observed an individual acting strangely in the parking. The employees recognized that the suspect and his vehicle matched the description that was provided in previous news reports. At that point, the Public Service workers called for police assistance. The KPD is grateful to these two city employees for their vigilance and assistance to aid the KPD in its efforts to locate the suspect.” KPD

Mayor Kincannon released the following statement: