Suspect captured after short vehicle and foot pursuit from deputies

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – Suspect arrested after fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a headlight being out on Hiwassee Road on Saturday.

The suspect, Steven Abner Carter, failed to pull over and fled from the deputies, eventually driving through a backyard to a residence on Reed Springs Road.

Carter then ran from the vehicle, and a deputy eventually caught him in a residence after a foot chase.

Carter is charged with, felony evading, driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest.

