Suspect charged with first-degree murder after victim dies from Feb. 17 shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect in the Feb. 17 North Knoxville shooting that left one woman dead is now facing upgraded charges of first degree murder.

Paul Foutner, 30, will now face charges of first degree murder after the victim, Tamaralynn Ann Russell, 38, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center on Monday.

Previously, Foutner was facing charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in connection to the shooting.

Foutner also faces a third attempted murder charge unrelated to the Feb. 17 shooting after police said he put his hands around a woman’s throat and threatened to kill her.