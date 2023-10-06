KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a pursuit that began in Morgan County and ended in Anderson County late Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Brian Galloway shared on Friday morning that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the suspect into Anderson County on Highway 116, New River Highway.

“The suspect and deputies ended up on an old mining road near Bill Patterson Lane in Anderson County where the suspect fled into the woods and exchanged gunfire with Morgan County,” Galloway said. “After our deputies arrived on the scene with them the Morgan County deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect to give himself up.”

More information about the suspect is forthcoming. No injuries were reported.