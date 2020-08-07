Suspect in gruesome Oak Ridge murder charged with rape, kidnapping in 2015

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sean Finnegan, one of two people facing charges in a gruesome murder, faced similar charges five years ago.

Following the discovery of the body of a 36-year-old woman, Oak Ridge Police arrested Finnegan, along with Rebecca Dishman. The two face several charges, including murder, kidnapping, and abuse of a corpse.

Oak Ridge Police SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force found the body during a search Thursday morning. Investigators say the two lured the woman in their home, beat and raped her, before strangling her to death.

Records show in January 2015 Finnegan faced charges of aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping in Blount County.

Mahogany Pekoc, a neighbor for three years and a close friend to Dishman, was shocked by the news. She recalled watching police take evidence out of the home, and Finnegan into custody.

“It took them about an hour to bring him out, and when they brought him out he had no expression. He would just stare. There was no anger, no sad, no happiness. He would just stare and stare. It was just creepy,” Pekoc said.

George Royster, who lives across the street, remembered walking over to the home to check on a missing package.

“I went over there and knocked on the door. He came to the door … those eyes, it was like a wild animal. He cursed me … I said, I don’t want nothing to do with that guy. I was afraid of him from then on,” Royster said.

Dishman was arraigned Friday by video and appointed an attorney.

Anderson County General Sessions Court Clerk staff confirm Finnegan was set to be arraigned Friday, but was uncooperative. His next arraignment is set for Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city of Oak Ridge said they’re not releasing the victim’s name until the family is notified. Investigators are still awaiting official identification by the medical examiner’s office.

LATEST STORIES: