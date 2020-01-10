Breaking News
Suspect in Knoxville bank robbery identified by FBI
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Suspect in Knoxville bank robbery identified by FBI

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FBI: Suspected bank robber Timothy James Langford)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s FBI office identifying a 57-year-old Colorado man as the prime suspect in Friday’s bank robbery on Emory Road.

The FBI believes Timothy James Langford robbed the Regions Bank just after 9 a.m.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for Knoxville bank robbery suspect

He was last seen driving a 2001 maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Langford is also suspected of committing similar robberies in Colorado, Florida, and Middle Tennessee.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 865-544-0751, or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter