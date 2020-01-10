Suspect in Knoxville bank robbery identified by FBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s FBI office identifying a 57-year-old Colorado man as the prime suspect in Friday’s bank robbery on Emory Road.
The FBI believes Timothy James Langford robbed the Regions Bank just after 9 a.m.
He was last seen driving a 2001 maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
Langford is also suspected of committing similar robberies in Colorado, Florida, and Middle Tennessee.
If you have any information you’re asked to call 865-544-0751, or 911.