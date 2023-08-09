KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man accused of stealing a garbage truck at knifepoint and leading officers on a chase from Knoxville to Sevierville now faces a federal carjacking charge.

Shawn White (Knoxville Police Department)

A Department of Justice spokesperson announced Wednesday that Shawn White, 43, has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with carjacking. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and other penalties.

White is in state’s custody on charges including second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and driving under the influence. He was arraigned Tuesday and his bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday. He will appear in federal court at a later date.

According to court documents, White was reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman’s car when he became agitated that she did not turn left when he told her to. He reportedly threatened to kill her and stole the vehicle before crashing it in the downtown area.

After the initial crash, White is accused of holding a garbage truck driver at knifepoint and ordering them to head south on Chapman Highway. A struggle ensured which led the driver to jump from the moving vehicle.

A police pursuit of the stolen garbage continued into Sevier County before it ultimately crashed into a business on Dolly Parton Parkway.