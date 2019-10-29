Suspect in “mummified” corpse case in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of three suspects in a case involving a “mummified” body found in North Knoxville, in court today.

Tommy Rose waiving his right to a preliminary hearing today, meaning his case will go straight to trial.

We’ve been following this case since early October when the discovery was made at a home on Greenfield Lane of a body wrapped in tarp inside a storage shed.

That body was later identified as 66-year-old Donald Moore.

A search warrant for the property claims that police were told by a source, Moore was killed to collect his social security benefits.

Two others charged in this case are Christina McCormack, and Deborah Gister. All three suspects are charged with abuse of a corpse.

We will keep you updated as they go through court proceedings.