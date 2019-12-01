Suspect quickly arrested after attempting to rob woman outside of a bank

(KPD_- James Lahrman)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD arresting a suspect after attempting to rob a woman outside of a bank Saturday night.

45-year-old James Lahrman attempted to rob the woman at an ATM outside of a bank on the 1800 block of Kingston Pike.

She was inside her car at the ATM when Lahrman attempted to forcefully take her money.

She was able to drive away and call 911; officers were then able to immediately respond to the area, locate and arrest Lahrman.

He is charged with attempted robber and interference with 911.

