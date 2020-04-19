Suspect shoots himself as KPD attempted to arrest him Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A male suspect shot himself in the chest as Knoxville Police attempted to arrest him at the Cherokee Country Club after he stole a woman’s handgun, threatened her with it and fled the scene while evading police until being found hiding in a railcar on the railroad tracks near the club Sunday morning.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

According to KPD, at 4:13 a.m. officers were called to a residence on the 300 block of Broome Road for an aggravated assault. When they arrived, officers were told that a male suspect allegedly stole a woman’s handgun, and threatened her with it before leaving the scene in a grey sedan.

The vehicle was spotted shortly after the incident by officers near the intersection of Lyons View Pike and Colony Street, but the suspect evaded them before they were able to stop the vehicle.

Later the vehicle was found abandoned at the Cherokee Country club and shortly after the suspect was found in a nearby railcar on some railroad tracks adjacent to the club.

The suspect began threatening to shoot himself inside the railcar, and KPD negtotiators and Special Operations Squad were called to the scene.

The suspect eventually made his way out of the railcar and onto Cherokee Country Club, as officers and a K-9 unit attempted to arrest him, the suspect shot himself in the chest.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin investigating and the body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained a message from the general manager of Cherokee Country Club to its members regarding the situation from Sunday morning:

