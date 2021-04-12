Suspect found dead after 2 killed in Lebanon shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man accused of killing at least two people in a Lebanon subdivision early Monday morning has been found dead, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Lebanon police said just after 8 a.m. that the shooting suspect was believed to be on foot in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike.
Police said two people were deceased as a result of the shooting, according to investigators.
Residents in the subdivision were urged to “lock in place until further notice.”
Lebanon police identified the shooting suspect as Shaun R. Varsos, a 36-year-old man from Nashville.
The suspect’s vehicle was later identified as a gray Nissan Pathfinder with Florida license plate AFGV 69.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the suspect’s vehicle was located in Nashville but no additional information was released.
Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a lockout in in place for schools in the district due to an “ongoing police situation” in West Nashville.
No additional information has been released.