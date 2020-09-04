Suspect wanted for killing his mother & stabbing his grandmother in Sevier County, arrested in Michigan

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joshua Matthew Carr, wanted for killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, has been arrested in Michigan by Michigan State Police around 7 p.m. Friday.

Chief Deputy Michael Hodges says that this search spanned over several states and getting Carr in custody took efforts from local, state, and federal authorities.

“As we move forward with the investigation, we will keep the family of Pam Carr in all of our thoughts and prayers. On behalf of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to say thank you to all of our law enforcement partners for their swift and professional response in the capture of this dangerous fugitive.” Chief Deputy Michael Hodges

