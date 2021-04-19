Suspect wanted on 2 counts of aggravated assault after shooting at Victor Ashe Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 22-year-old Devon Farris is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following an argument at Victor Ashe Park Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports that around 12:10 p.m., officers responded to Victor Ashe Park for a shooting investigation.

Preliminary information from KPD states that the shooting occurred after a dispute over money between two parties.

The dispute turned physical and as one party attempted to leave, the other party, Devon Farris, fired several shots at the vehicle which was occupied by two people.

No victims were hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Farris has warrants out for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault. He has yet to be taken into custody. Anybody with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-7315.

EARLIER: Knoxville Police responding to possible shooting at Victor Ashe Park

Knoxville Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Victor Ashe Park.

According to dispatch, a call came in around 12:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.