KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here’s when it might be over East Tennessee.

The WATE Storm Team found that if the balloon stays on course, it may be over Knoxville some time between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

While the balloon could fly over East Tennessee, it may not be visible to those who are looking for it. According to the Storm Team, since it would be flying over at night, it would be difficult to impossible to see it.

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The balloon was spotted in the U.S over Montana on Wednesday and Thursday. Since then, WATE’s sister stations have reported that it was seen over Kansas City, Missouri and St. Louis, Missouri.