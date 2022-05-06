SUV linked to escaped AL inmate, wanted officer found in Williamson County, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The SUV believed to be connected to an escaped Alabama inmate, Casey White, and the former correctional officer, Vicky White, accused of helping him has been found in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle—a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge—was discovered over the weekend abandoned in a rural area near Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday afternoon that the vehicle used by Casey White and Vicky White was located in Bethesda. They go on to say that there is no sign that the two are still in the area.

(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin, TN – Twitter)

The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. At the time, it had not been linked to the escape. The vehicle has been impounded.

The U.S. Marshals task force searching for the two was in Williamson County where they searched the area Friday morning.

Williamson County search (Photo: WKRN)

Williamson County search (Photo: WKRN)

Williamson County search (Photo: WKRN)

Williamson County search (Photo: WKRN)

Williamson County search (Photo: WKRN)

Casey White and Vicky White were last seen on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama. It’s believed Vicky White helped Casey White escape.

Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicky White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has scheduled a press conference about the case for 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White.

In addition to the reward offered by the U.S. Marshal, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday, a $10,000 award for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White.

If you see them, you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.