Sweetwater High School athlete honored by community in drive-thru fundraiser to help family

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Sweetwater High School community came together to honor the life of a student-athlete gone too soon.

Emily Corona, a 16-year-old Sweetwater High School student, died in a car accident in Loudon County last week.

The drive-thru event honored Emily and helped to raise money for her funeral costs. Coaches and fellow students spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side crews, saying Emily’s presence was definitely felt there Tuesday night.

“Even though she is gone, she definitely will be missed by many people,” Oxamara Alonso, a friend of Emily’s, said. “It’s sad to see her go, but she’s still with us, ya know?”

“I know her family is going through a tremendous awful time so, we’re really just trying to be there for them,” friend Mallory Gruenenfelder said. “Right now we can’t be there physically, but we would like there to offer our support and help take care of that financial burden for them.”

The drive-thru donation fundraiser in front of the high school Tuesday night designated 100% of the donations to go directly to Emily’s family. There is also a GoFundMe titled “Remembering Emily Corona,” linked below:

