Breaking News
Tennessee Coronavirus: Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in state are up 36.9% from June to 59,546
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Sweetwater student dies in Loudon County crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emily Corona. (Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Athletics)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old Sweetwater High School student died in a car accident in Loudon County earlier this week.

According to SHS co-athletic director Jeremy Henderson, Emily Corona, 16, was a student athlete who played on the soccer team and would have been a junior.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a fatal crash on Sunnyside Road in Philadelphia, Tenn. in which a 16-year-old was killed. Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the crash.

There will be a drive-thru donation fundraiser on Tuesday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. in front of the high school, with 100% of the donations going directly to her family. There is also a GoFundMe titled “Remembering Emily Corona.”

Emily Corona. (Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Athletics)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter