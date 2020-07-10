Sweetwater student dies in Loudon County crash

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old Sweetwater High School student died in a car accident in Loudon County earlier this week.

According to SHS co-athletic director Jeremy Henderson, Emily Corona, 16, was a student athlete who played on the soccer team and would have been a junior.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a fatal crash on Sunnyside Road in Philadelphia, Tenn. in which a 16-year-old was killed. Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the crash.

There will be a drive-thru donation fundraiser on Tuesday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. in front of the high school, with 100% of the donations going directly to her family. There is also a GoFundMe titled “Remembering Emily Corona.”

Emily Corona. (Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Athletics)

