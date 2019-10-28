Tate’s School creates scholarship for children of first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tate’s School is celebrating their 51st anniversary as well as their annual fall carnival.

This year the school decided to take some of the proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales to go toward a special cause.

“This year was the first year we decided to award a full scholarship to the child of a first responder. First responders are those that run to the danger and not away, and they have a special place in our heart. So we wanted to show them some love and give an opportunity for them to join our Tate’s community.” said Tracey Van Hook, Executive Director of the Tate School foundation.

The scholarship will cover the full tuition at Tate’s School, lifting some of the burden for those parents who work so hard for the community.

“I think its really an awesome thing because on a daily basis, our family gives up a lot with my husband being gone and responding to emergencies so the fact that the tates foundation recognized that that was a sacrifice and they’re giving up something for one of our kids to have the opportunity to come here is really pretty great.” said Brittanie Gilliland, who’s husband is a first responder.