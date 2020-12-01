TBI adds Campbell County man to Most Wanted list for criminal homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph of Campbell County to its Most Wanted list for criminal homicide.

The TBI confirms that Randolph is wanted in connection to an incident from mid-November involving a body found near Cedar Creek Road.

Randolph is described as a white male, he’s 5’11”, weighs 180 lbs., has brown hair and green eyes. The TBI says that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. If you do have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.