TBI agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Sunday night they are sending agents to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.

Information remains preliminary at this time. Morgan County dispatch referred comments about the incident to Roane County authorities.

TBI confirmed agents were heading to Morgan County just before 7:30 p.m.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed the scene was at Coal Hill Road. According to the sheriff, the suspect involved in the incident was shot and transported to the hospital. No deputies were injured during the incident.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.