TBI arresting four men connected in human trafficking investigation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn (WATE) An undercover operation by the Human Trafficking Unit of the TBI and three local law enforcement agencies and the 5th Judicial Drug task Force have arrested four men connected to human trafficking in East Tennessee.

In an effort to address human trafficking in the area, on Friday July 19, and Saturday July 20, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

As a result of this investigation, these four men were arrested and charged:

28-year-old Aaron D. Fomby of Detroit, Mich. was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking a Minor for a Commercial Act. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

BCSO: Aaron Fomby

38-year-old Orlando Moreno-Martinez of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking a Minor for a Commercial Act. He was also booked into the Blount County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

BCSO: Orlando Moreno-Martinez

36-year-old Upen Patel of Sweetwater, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking a Minor for a Commercial Act. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on a $1 million bond.

BCSO: Upen Patel

46-year-old Donald W. Turner of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

BCSO: Donald Wayne Turner

TBI stating that this is an active and ongoing investigation, with a possibility of additional arrests and charges.