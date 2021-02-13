TBI assisting Union County authorities with ‘suspicious’ death investigation

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of the story said the woman was found dead at her home. Authorities did not say the residence was her home in the news release. This story has been amended to show the correction.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation continues this weekend after an unresponsive woman was found dead at a home on Friday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release issued by the department, Union County 911 received a call about an unresponsive female having a reaction to something and was not breathing at a home on Blue Springs Road.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene where they found the woman dead.

The release said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to help with the investigation due to “the suspicious nature of the death.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

TBI confirmed Saturday afternoon they are continuing to assist in the case.