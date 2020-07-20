TBI charge New York woman in 2018 drug-related death of Crossville resident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department have charged a New York woman in connection to a 2018 drug-related death of a Crossville resident.

TBI says that in February of 2019, agents and detectives were investigating the death of Julia Meade in her Crossville home.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the victim was in New York in July of 2018 acquiring drugs, which she then brought back to Tennessee.

On July 13, 2018 Meade was found dead from fentanyl toxicity.

Diana Lynn Grosso from Otisville, New York, was the individual responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to Meade, the TBI said.

Grosso was transported to Tennessee from New York, and is charged with second degree murder.

She’s been booked into the Cumberland County Jail, where she is being held on $200,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: