PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn (WATE) The TBI issuing an Endangered Child Alert for one-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo, who is missing from Putnam County.

He was last seen Wednesday with Margot Walker, who may be driving a blue 2002 Volvo with TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with TN tag B77-71L.

