TBI, Gatlinburg Police investigating the death of 33-year-old Khaled Alshahrani

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases are up by 821 to 24,375

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department are investigating the circumstances that lead to the death of 33-year-old Khaled Alshahrani.

TBI reports that on May 27, at around 10:30 p.m. Alshahrani was found dead in the Little Pigeon River.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him in the Downtown Gatlinburg area prior to his death that evening. He was visiting the area outlined in red in this map below:

If you have any information, you’re asked to call GPD at 865-436-5181 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

