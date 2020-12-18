TBI identifies 2 Sevierville robbery suspects, investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting ongoing

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer-involved shooting following an armed robbery and car chase Thursday in Sevierville.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have identified two of the three people they say were involved in an armed robbery that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Mitchell Gagel, 23, and Tiffany Leshay Mynatt, 38, were passengers in an SUV that led Sevierville Police on a chase that began on the Parkway just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

A Sevierville officer received minor injuries in a collision that happened near the 600 block of the Parkway as police pursued the suspects.

TBI said the suspect vehicle became disabled near Bluegrass Road, where officers asked the three occupants to step out of the vehicle.

According to a TBI release, the situation escalated and “for reasons still under investigation, officers fired shots, striking all three individuals.” The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts to positively identify the driver remain ongoing.

Gagel and Mynatt were treated at a local hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. TBI agents are still gathering evidence and the investigation remains ongoing.