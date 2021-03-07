TBI identifies person shot during Blount County officer-involved shooting from March 5

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — New details have emerged following a recent officer-involved shooting in Blount County.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, the person who was shot by deputies on Friday, March 5, has been identified as Joe William Lynch, 30.

PREVIOUS STORY: Blount County sheriff says shots were fired after suspects in stolen vehicle tried to run over deputy

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Topside Road in Louisville on Friday, according to a narrative provided by TBI.

Preliminary information said the vehicle was occupied by four people. The TBI report stated the driver of the SUV drove into the direction of deputies, and two deputies fired their guns at the vehicle, striking Lynch.

TBI said the vehicle led authorities on a pursuit until reaching an area on Fox Chase Way.

Lynch was taken to the hospital for treatment and no deputies were hurt during the exchange, according to the agency.

The names of the other suspects involved and charges are pending at this time.

