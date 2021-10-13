KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect who was killed in a shootout Tuesday after reportedly pointing a gun at Knoxville Police officers as they were attempting to serve a search warrant. The incident occurred at a home in South Knoxville along Sevier Avenue.

TBI, the investigating agency into the shootout involving Knoxville Police, identified the deceased as 43-year-old Bryan Calvin Lee of Knoxville.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that officers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue when they encountered a man who was armed with a gun; police also said the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers and an exchange of gunfire followed.

Initial reports Tuesday indicated the suspect, now identified as Lee, was struck at least one time and officers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful and Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

As a standard operating procedure for officer-involved shootings, the TBI is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone