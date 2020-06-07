TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Fentress County

CLARKRANGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations reports they’ve launched an investigation in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Fentress County.

The TBI reports that just before 7 p.m., the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male subject armed with a knife, hatchet, and a pipe that was threatening to harm himself and others at a home on Lewis Road in Clarkrange.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect, 37-year-old Gregory Lee Turnure, in the roadway outside of the home and ordered him to surrender his weapons.

TBI says that Turnure refused to comply with the deputies’ commands, which lead to one of the deputies deploying a taser on him but was not effective.

Eventually, during the confrontation, Turnure attempted to strike one of the deputies with a pipe, which resulted in a deputy shooting the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.” TBI

