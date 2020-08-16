TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Oak Ridge Police officers after allegedly attempting to attack them with knives Saturday night.

According to the TBI’s preliminary investigation, just before 9:30 p.m., Oak Ridge Police arrived at the scene of an individual in need of assistance in the 100 block of Briar Road.

When they arrived, they encountered 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, who was armed with two knives.

During the interaction with the officers, Arcera allegedly came at them with the weapons, which prompted three officers to fire shots, striking and killing him.

No officers were injured in this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review. TBI

