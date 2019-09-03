TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to the TBI, deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit with a suspect, eventually turning into a shooting leaving the suspect dead on Tuesday.

Deputies were attempting to arrest 30-year-old Attilio A. Gilmartin of Bluff City (who had active arrest warrants), after receiving information that he was in the area of Highway 75, near the Tri-Cities Airport.

They spotted Gilmartin driving a maroon Suzuki Forenza and attempted to pull him over. He failed to stop and led the deputies in a pursuit along Highway 75 and several side roads before ending up on Highway 394.

During the pursuit, Gilmartin fired shots from the vehicle at deputies, and continued to evade them.

Eventually the pursuit ended at the 900 block of Silver Grove Road, and deputies ordered him out of his vehicle.

While Gilmartin was exiting his vehicle, he reached for his gun and fired at the deputies. Sullivan County Deputies and one officer with the Bluff City Police Department returning fire, striking Gilmartin.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI saying this is an active and ongoing investigation as Special Agents and Forensic Scientists work to gather more information and evidence.

As soon as we learn more we will update you with the latest in this investigation.