KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old Loudon County girl at the center of an AMBER Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Friday morning has been found safe and a man she had been traveling with is in custody.

The TBI says Alexis Smiley, 13, was last seen leaving her residence with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.

Nicholson is in custody and had been wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Alexis and Nicholson were believed to be traveling in a silver 2004 Nissan Titan 4-door truck. The truck has TN license plate BFV-8107.

(Photo: TBI)

William Tyler Nicholson (Photo: TBI)

