MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department.

Rogerson, 8, is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, a green jacket and black tennis shoes.

Investigators believe the child is with his non-custodial mother, 31-year-old Alisha Jones, who is wanted by Maryville Police for Custodial Interference. Jones is described as standing 5’8”, weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters can call Maryville PD at 865-273-3870 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.