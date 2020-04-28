TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old out of Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI issues an Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith out of Meigs County.

TBI says that she may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, who is wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.

🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT 🚨. We need your help finding 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith, last seen Sunday in Meigs County. Danica may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle. He’s wanted by Meigs Co Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268. pic.twitter.com/0RhEcEszgr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2020

Danica is 4’9′, weighs 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Ingle is 50 years old, with brown hair and eyes, he’s 6’1″ and weighs 234 lbs. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, unknown tag.

LATEST STORIES: