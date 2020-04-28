MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI issues an Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith out of Meigs County.
TBI says that she may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, who is wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.
If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.
Danica is 4’9′, weighs 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Daniel Ingle is 50 years old, with brown hair and eyes, he’s 6’1″ and weighs 234 lbs. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, unknown tag.
LATEST STORIES:
- TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old out of Meigs County
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas
- Watch Now: Lawmakers aim to get more federal COVID-19 relief cash directly to workers
- Congress debates how to help struggling municipalities
- Governor Andy Beshear announces first steps to reopen Kentucky