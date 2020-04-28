TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old out of Meigs County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(TBI)

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI issues an Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old Danica Ashley Smith out of Meigs County.

TBI says that she may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, who is wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.

Danica is 4’9′, weighs 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Ingle is 50 years old, with brown hair and eyes, he’s 6’1″ and weighs 234 lbs. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, unknown tag.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter