TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for West TN teen

MAURY CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a West Tenn. teen.

According to the TBI, they’re trying to locate Talil Williams, who is missing from Maury City.

The 14-year-old was last seen at his home, Monday. He has a known medical condition and is without his necessary medication.

Talil is 5’7” and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tTshirt, blue jeans, and black, white, and gold Jordan sneakers.

If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at 731-696-2104.