TBI, Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on fugitive warrants in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested two Knox County men along with the help of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office who were wanted in Kentucky.
18-year-old Hunter Zane Cole and 20-year-old Zachary T. Munsey were wanted on multiple charges by Williamsburg Police in Kentucky.
TBI agents along with Knox County deputies were able to arrest them both without incident Friday night at an address on Micah Drive in Knoxville.
Both will be charged with felony fugitive from justice and have been booked into the Knox County Jail.
