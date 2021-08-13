TBI: Man injured in ‘use of force’ incident involving Blount Co. deputies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the events that led to a Blount County deputy firing a shot after responding to a call to a disturbance at a residence on Long Hollow Road.

According to the TBI, deputies were dispatched to the residence at around 11 p.m. to calls of a disturbance involving an intoxicated man. When they arrived contact was made with the man, and for reasons under investigation, a deputy fired a shot. The man was not struck by the gunfire but was injured during the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured in this incident. The TBI is independently determining what caused the deputy to fire a shot.

The TBI says, “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”