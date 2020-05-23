TBI: Missing elderly woman from Flag Pond in Unicoi County

Breaking News
(TBI: Wilma Oliver)

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping law enforcement in Unicoi County in the search for 85-year-old Wilma Oliver.

Oliver is a white female, 5’2″, 130 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey pants, a lime green long sleeve shirt, and a black sweater; Oliver does suffer from a known medical condition.

If you have any information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department at 423-743-1850.

