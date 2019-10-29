TBI Most Wanted: 23-year-old Douglas Cody Gass, wanted in Chattanooga for vehicular homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE/WTVC) – TBI adding Douglas Cody Gass to the Most Wanted List.

The 23 year old is wanted by Chattanooga Police for vehicular homicide and other charges.

Gass has brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and 140 lbs.

According to ABC-affiliate WTVC, Fort Oglethorpe Police say just before 11 p.m. on October 7, police tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly in the city. Captain Keith Sewell with Fort Oglethorpe PD says the ensuing chase went into Chattanooga, where the driver lost control and hit a power pole at 2609 East 38th Street.

Captain Sewell says the car caught fire with three people inside: Gass (who was driving), and two other people. Police say Gass got out and fled on foot, leaving his passengers behind.

The two passengers were taken to Erlanger, one of them with burns. Chattanooga Police spokesman Trevor Tomas confirmed to us on October 9 that one of the passengers had died of their injuries.

Charges:

Vehicular Homicide

Reckless Aggravated Assault

Felony Evading

Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Death

Reckless Endangerment

If you know where Gass is, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 423-698-2525. A reward of $2,500 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.