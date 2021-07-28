TBI, National Park Service searching for teen missing from Cumberland Gap National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, National Park Service, and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a girl that went missing Monday from Cumberland Gap National Park. Erica Gamerdinger, 13, is 5-feet, 5- inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Gamerdinger was last seen wearing a navy blue floral shirt and denim shorts. She is believed to be in Claiborne County. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff at 423-626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Gamerdinger is the second teen in the area to go missing Monday in Claiborne County. Keith Griffith, 15, was last seen in Speedwell.

Anyone with information regarding either Gamerdinger’s or Griffith’s location is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff at 423-626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.