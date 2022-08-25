KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The TBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 and seeking information leading to the arrest of Walter Noe Mendez, 24. Mendez is suspected of leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. The Morristown Police Department began looking for Mendez after a crash into a home on Louise Street in South Morristown on Saturday, Aug. 20. An 18-month-old toddler died as a result of the crash, when a vehicle accelerated backward into the house.

Mendez is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes; standing at 5’6″ and weighing 160 pounds. Investigators say Mendez may be using the alias Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez, or Luis Cardenas.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Morristown PD at 423-585-2710 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.