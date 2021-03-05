TBI on scene of officer-involved shooting in Blount County

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.

It happened around noon Friday along Topside Road in Louisville.

“At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon along Topside Road in Blount County,” a TBI spokesperson said.

Blount County law enforcement officers are investigating an incident along Topside Road in the Louisville area.

Details are limited at this time but a WATE 6 crew is on scene. We’ll update as information is received.