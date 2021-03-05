TBI on scene of officer-involved shooting in Blount County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.

It happened around noon Friday along Topside Road in Louisville.

“At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon along Topside Road in Blount County,” a TBI spokesperson said.

  • Blount County law enforcement officers are investigating an incident along Topside Road in the Louisville area.
  • Blount County law enforcement officers are investigating an incident along Topside Road in the Louisville area.
  • Blount County law enforcement officers are investigating an incident along Topside Road in the Louisville area.

Details are limited at this time but a WATE 6 crew is on scene. We’ll update as information is received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter