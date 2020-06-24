TBI report says crime is trending downward

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual “Crime in Tennessee” report, and overall crime in 2019 has gone down statewide.

According to the report, the most serious criminal incidents came in at just under 530,000, which is down 5% from the previous year.

Murder, rape and weapons charges also dropped last year, along with domestic violence charges dropping 4%.

The bad news, the number of kidnapping cases increased more than 7%.

This report has been released since 1980, and you can view the full report at tn.gov/tbi.

