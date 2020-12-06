TBI reports Most Wanted fugitive Billy Jay Randolph was captured in Dayton, Ohio

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Most Wanted fugitive, 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph has been captured in Dayton, Ohio for criminal homicide charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.
The TBI said that Randolph was wanted in connection to an incident from mid-November involving a body found near Cedar Creek Road in Campbell County.
