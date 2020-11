TENNESSEE (WATE) — An endangered child alert has been issued for a 9-year-old from Cheatham County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his Ashland City home on Sunday.

He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

Here’s more info about Jordan. He’s 4 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Jordan, or have seen him, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Cheatham Co Sheriff’s Office, at 615-792-2098. pic.twitter.com/NFaBp47Ffv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately.