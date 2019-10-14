TDH: 49 cases of ‘serious lung injury’ in the state from vaping

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. North Carolina’s top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products. Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he is filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health has received reports of 49 cases of serious lung injury among uses of vaping devices according to a release from the department on Monday.

“This is an immediate public health concern with potentially severe consequences,” the release says.



TDH said there is no single product or substance linking the lung injury cases. The specific chemical or ingredient causing lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping remains unknown.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Those experiencing these symptoms are asked to call their doctor, regional or metropolitan health department, or email TDH at vaping.illness@tn.gov.



TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend Tennesseans consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.



The department is still investigating the products but warns that youth should not use e-cigarette or vaping products, and adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start.

TDH also advises that women who are pregnant should not use e-cigarette or vaping products. Adults who use e-cigarettes to quit cigarette smoking are advised not to return to smoking cigarettes.

The CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and TDH are investigating these cases as part of a nationwide outbreak of severe pulmonary disease. There are nearly 1,300 cases reported to date in 49 states across the United States.



