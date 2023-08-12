Photos of the crack in US 25W between Lehigh Drive and Hilltop Drive. (TDOT)

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A crack in Highway 25W caused a lane closure Saturday while Tennessee Department of Transportation Geotechnical engineers assess the situation according to a TDOT spokesperson.

Spokesperson Mark Nagi shared that the crack developed on Highway 25W, or SR 32, between Lehigh Drive and Hilltop Drive. That portion of the road lies along Douglas Lake.

One lane of the road is still open with temporary traffic signals directing motorists, Nagi said.

Photos of the crack show that it appears to span multiple car lengths and is several inches deep in some places.

Nagi said TDOT is continuing to monitor the road and figure out what the next steps are to fix the crack.