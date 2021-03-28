TDOT: Handful of roadways impacted due to flooding

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Several roads across East Tennessee are feeling the brunt of Sunday’s severe weather.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map offers insight into roadway conditions across the state, and has posted several different roads impacted due to flooding. Officials are advising people to steer clear of areas affected by flooding.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, State Route 1 in Grainger County near Spring Hollow Road remains closed, both westbound and eastbound lanes. Grainger County dispatch confirmed flooding was in the area near Joppa Elementary School on Rutledge Pike.

Other roadways that are impact:

State Route 297 in Campbell County near Shady Pine Road is feeling the brunt of flooding. State Route 9 in the county, near East Davis Lane, is also feeling the effects of the weather.

State Route 29 in Scott County near Nydeck Trial and Rugby Pike is also flooded according to the TDOT SmartWay map and dispatchers in the county.

State Route 63 in Hancock County at Parkey Cemetery is affected due to flooding. State Route 33 in the county between Panther Creek and Fox Branch Road is also feeling the impact from rain.

Each of the incidents are expected to be cleared by 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to TDOT. You can track road conditions across the state by checking out the TDOT SmartWay map HERE.

Several secondary roads across East Tennessee are also experiencing some flooding issues. People are encouraged to steer clear from these areas at this time.

