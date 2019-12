KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Tennessee Department of Transportation mechanic got an early Christmas surprise on Friday, a visit from his son, who’s been stationed in South Korea for nearly two years.

Mark Nagi with TDOT posting a video of Army Private First Class Zach McCrary surprising his dad, Jerry McCrary, at the Region One office in Knoxville.

(Courtesy: TDOT)

PFC McCrary was stationed in South Korea, and hadn’t seen his father in almost two years; now McCary will be stationed in Fort Campbell, Ky.