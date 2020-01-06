Teen arrested after allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 15-year-old male arrested in connection to a robbery involving a pizza delivery driver on Sunday in Knoxville.

KPD officers responded to a robbery at the 1200 block of Armstrong Avenue around 4:45 p.m., where they made contact with the victim who told them that she was delivering pizzas to an apartment when a male approached her, took the pizzas after a struggle and ran.

According to KPD, the delivery driver was not injured during the robbery, and there is no evidence that a weapon was used.

Shortly after, officers canvased the area and eventually found the 15-year-old suspect at a residence in the 1100 block of Harvey Street and took him into custody.